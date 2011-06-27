  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  4. Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Continental Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$184,200
See Continental Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$184,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$184,200
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Premium Specification (Lambswool Rugs)yes
Mulliner Driving Specification - w/o MDS Wheelyes
Premium Specification (Deep Pile Carpet Mats)yes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$184,200
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$184,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Veneered Key Presentation Boxyes
Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedalsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Piping on Front and Rear Seatsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Full Length Veneered Center Consoleyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rearyes
Dark Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaque (Level 1-4 Door)yes
Mulliner Veneers - Olive Ashyes
Sporting Gear Leveryes
Two Hide Cushionsyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Front Telephone and Rear Telephone to Armrestyes
Deep Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Trimmingyes
Piano Black (Veneer)yes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Door Waistrailsyes
Chrome Inlay Strip to Door Waistrailsyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
4-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Steering Wheelyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Personalized Embroidery - All Four Headrestsyes
4-Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheelyes
Sapelle Pomelleyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Insertsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Series 51yes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Front Telephoneyes
4-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Fridge/Bottle Cooleryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Rear Telephone to Armrestyes
Seat Belts in Alternative Coloryes
Contrasting Stitchingyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Birds Eye Maple (Veneer)yes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut (Veneer)yes
Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlayyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Smokers Packyes
Madrona (Veneer)yes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirroryes
Mulliner Veneers - Chestnutyes
Ashtray Lid Plaqueyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheelyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Personalized Embroidery - Two Headrests (Front or Rear)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$184,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$184,200
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Liquid Metal Paint Rangeyes
20" 7-Spoke Painted Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Personal Commission - Liquid Metal Paintyes
19" 5-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelyes
20" 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" 7-Spoke Bright Machined Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Painted Wheelsyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
"B" Badge to D Pillaryes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Duo Tone Paint Rangeyes
19" 5-Thin-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sport Wheelyes
19" 5-Thin-Spoke Painted Alloy Sport Wheelyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Chromed Wheelsyes
19" 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Electric Glass Solar-Panel Sunroofyes
Extended Range (Paint Colors)yes
Single Thick Fine Lineyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5567 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length208.3 in.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Exterior Colors
  • Verdant
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Spruce
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Aegean Blue
  • Heather
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Iridium
  • Alpine Green
  • Light Sapphire/Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier Blue
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Blue Sequin
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Peacock
  • Grey Violet
  • Violette
  • Passion Pink
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Meteor
  • Magenta
  • Neptune
  • Pale Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Orange Flame
  • Umbrian Red
  • Nugget Gold
  • Rubino Red
  • Claret
  • Light Claret
  • Coral
  • Cardinal Red
  • Burgundy
  • Sunset
  • Quartzite
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Continental Yellow
  • Antique Gold
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Liquid Mercury
  • Onyx
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Silver Lake
  • Ice
  • Aquamarine
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Sandstone
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Havana
  • White Sand
  • Granite
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Light Onyx
  • Solitare (Pearlescent)
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Silver Tempest
  • Moonbeam
  • Old English White
  • Cypress
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • White Satin
  • Royal Ebony
  • Walnut
  • Diamond Black
  • Light Onyx/Onyx
  • Light Havana/Havana
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Sapphire
  • French Grey
  • Silver Frost
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Dove Grey
  • Gazelle
  • Light Gazelle
  • Burnt Orange
  • Light Havana
  • Bronze
  • Nutmeg
  • Burnt Oak
  • Sand
  • Amber
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Brodgar
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Arabica
  • Venusian Grey
  • Aurora
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Pale Emerald
  • Apple Green
  • Light Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Light Emerald
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Titan Grey
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Sage Green
  • Scotia Silver
  • British Racing Green (4)
Interior Colors
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$184,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$184,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$184,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles