Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Continental Flying Spur Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Specification (Lambswool Rug)yes
Premium Specification (Deep Pile Carpet Mats)yes
Seat Ventilation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Full Length Rear Center Consoleyes
Veneered Key Presentation Boxyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Fridge/Bottle Cooleryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rearyes
"B" Badge Pillar to D Pillaryes
Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Bindingyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
3-Spoke Two Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
3-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Two Hide Cushionsyes
Personalized Treadplate Place (Level I - 4 Door)yes
Dark-Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelsyes
4-Spoke Wood and Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Fluted Seats and Plain Hideyes
Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlayyes
Chrome Inlay Strip to Door Waistrailsyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Smokers Packyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Personalized Embroidery - All Four Headrestsyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheelyes
4-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirroryes
4-Spoke Two Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Front Telephone & Rear Telephone to Armrestyes
Valet Keyyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Ashtray Lid Plaqueyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Front Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Personalized Embroidery - Two Headrests (Front or Rear)yes
Seat Pipingyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Duo Tone Rangeyes
Rear View Camerayes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologiesyes
20" Multispoke Dark Tint Alloy Speed Wheelsyes
Bright Chromed Radiator and Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Electric Glass Solar-Panel Sunroofyes
Single Thick Fine Linesyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Speed Exterior Badgeyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Extended Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5567 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Length208.3 in.
Height54.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.0 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apple Green
  • Light Emerald
  • Pale Emerald
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Alpine Green
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Verdant
  • Iridium
  • Spruce
  • Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Scotia Silver
  • Silver Tempest
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Sage Green (Solid)
  • Aurora
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Amber
  • Brodgar
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Ice
  • Venusian Grey
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Titan Grey
  • Arabica
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Sand
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Breeze
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Silver Frost
  • Liquid Mercury
  • Extreme Silver
  • French Grey
  • Quartzite
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Sandstone
  • Magenta
  • Neptune
  • Pale Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Grey Violet
  • Violette
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Dragon Red
  • Rubino Red
  • Passion Pink
  • Sequin Blue
  • Windsor Blue
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Fountain Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Heather
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Aegean Blue
  • Light Sapphire
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire/Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Sunset
  • Orange Flame
  • Umbrian Red
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Nugget Gold
  • Claret
  • Light Claret
  • Coral
  • Cardinal Red
  • Havana
  • White Sand
  • Granite
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Bronze
  • Nutmeg
  • Burnt Oak
  • Royal Ebony
  • Walnut
  • Diamond Black
  • Gazelle
  • Light Gazelle
  • Burnt Orange
  • Light Havana
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Sapphire
  • Light Havana/Havana
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Black Crystal
  • Light Onyx/Onyx
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent)
  • Old English White
  • Cypress
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • White Satin
  • Light Onyx
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moonbeam
  • Thunder
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
  • Aquamarine
  • Continental Yellow
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Silver Lake
  • Antique Gold
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
