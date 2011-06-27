  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Brooklands
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Brooklands
Overview
Starting MSRP
$340,990
See Brooklands Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$340,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)227.7/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Torque774 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$340,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$340,990
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$340,990
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Second (Master) Hardwired rSAP Phone Systemyes
Dark Tint Appearance Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fasciayes
Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrailsyes
Burr Walnut Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fasciayes
Two-Tone Fascia Top Rollyes
Remote Controller for Audio Systemsyes
Burr Oak Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Wast Railsyes
Madrona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Four Umbrellas to Luggage Compartmentyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Dark Tint Appearance Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia and Waist Railsyes
Wood and Straight Grained Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia and Waist Railsyes
Olive Ash Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Secondary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
Fluted Hide Sports Seats w/Contrast Sandwich Pipingyes
Burr Walnut w/Walnut Substrateyes
Hide Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails w/Inset Chrome Stripyes
Carpet Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Embroidered Bentley Marque Emblems to Seat Faceyes
Veneered Surround Cruise Control Switchesyes
Primary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
Burr Walnut Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Waist Railsyes
Single-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Hide Bound Carpet Overmat to Luggage Compartmentyes
Brooklands Diamond Quilting Combinationyes
Burr Oak Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fasciayes
Dark Stained Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Carbon Fiber Inserts to Fascia and Waist Railsyes
Carbon Fiber Inserts to Fasciayes
Part Veneered Steering Wheelyes
Burr Oak Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Piano Black Veneeryes
Bird's Eye Maple Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fasciayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$340,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$340,990
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Bumper Apertures w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrixyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Brooklands Sports Combinationyes
20" 5-Spoke Two-Piece Dark Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Chromed Door Mirror Capsyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Fine Lines Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Chrome Radiator Shell w/Dark Tint Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Reversing Camera to Satellite Navigation Screenyes
20" 16-Spoke Polished Center Disc Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 5-Spoke Two-Piece Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
3-D Retractable Flying 'B' Radiator Mascotyes
Bumper Apertures w/Dark Tint Stainless Steel Bentley Matrixyes
Painted Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Paint Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Single Thin Fine Linesyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Chrome Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length213.0 in.
Curb weight5853 lbs.
Gross weight6757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Exterior Colors
  • Titan Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Anthracite
  • Cypress
  • Brewster Green
  • Iridium
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Tempest
  • Antique Gold
  • Artica
  • Venusian Grey
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia
  • Glacier
  • Neptune
  • Barnato Green
  • St. James' Red
  • Coral
  • Oxford Blue
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Umbrian Red
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Peacock
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Alpine Green
  • Verdant
  • Sunset
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Burgundy
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Windsor Blue
  • Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
  • Paint Color Matched to Customer Specification
  • Black Velvet
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Beluga Black
  • Black Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Peacock, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Stratos, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$340,990
255/40R Z tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$340,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Brooklands Inventory

Related Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles