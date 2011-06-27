Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$340,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|227.7/379.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|774 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|530 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Second (Master) Hardwired rSAP Phone System
|yes
|Dark Tint Appearance Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia
|yes
|Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails
|yes
|Burr Walnut Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia
|yes
|Two-Tone Fascia Top Roll
|yes
|Remote Controller for Audio Systems
|yes
|Burr Oak Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Wast Rails
|yes
|Madrona Veneer w/Cherry Substrate
|yes
|Four Umbrellas to Luggage Compartment
|yes
|iPod Interface
|yes
|Dark Tint Appearance Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia and Waist Rails
|yes
|Wood and Straight Grained Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia and Waist Rails
|yes
|Olive Ash Veneer w/Oak Substrate
|yes
|Secondary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
|yes
|Fluted Hide Sports Seats w/Contrast Sandwich Piping
|yes
|Burr Walnut w/Walnut Substrate
|yes
|Hide Color Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrate
|yes
|Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails w/Inset Chrome Strip
|yes
|Carpet Color Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|Naim for Bentley Premium Audio System
|yes
|Embroidered Bentley Marque Emblems to Seat Face
|yes
|Veneered Surround Cruise Control Switches
|yes
|Primary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
|yes
|Burr Walnut Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Waist Rails
|yes
|Single-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheel
|yes
|Hide Bound Carpet Overmat to Luggage Compartment
|yes
|Brooklands Diamond Quilting Combination
|yes
|Burr Oak Veneer w/Contemporary Style Cross-Banding and Inlay to Fascia
|yes
|Dark Stained Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrate
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Inserts to Fascia and Waist Rails
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Inserts to Fascia
|yes
|Part Veneered Steering Wheel
|yes
|Burr Oak Veneer w/Oak Substrate
|yes
|Piano Black Veneer
|yes
|Bird's Eye Maple Veneer w/Oak Substrate
|yes
|Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fascia
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.5 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bumper Apertures w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix
|yes
|Thin Over Thick Fine Lines
|yes
|Brooklands Sports Combination
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Two-Piece Dark Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Personalized Treadplate Plaques
|yes
|Chromed Door Mirror Caps
|yes
|Thick Over Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Fine Lines Color Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|Chrome Radiator Shell w/Dark Tint Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grille
|yes
|Reversing Camera to Satellite Navigation Screen
|yes
|20" 16-Spoke Polished Center Disc Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Two-Piece Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
|yes
|3-D Retractable Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot
|yes
|Bumper Apertures w/Dark Tint Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix
|yes
|Painted Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Bentley Matrix Grille
|yes
|Paint Color Matched to Customer Specification
|yes
|Single Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Twin Thin Fine Lines
|yes
|Chrome Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grille
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|213.0 in.
|Curb weight
|5853 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6757 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|Wheel base
|122.7 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|255/40R Z tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
