Vehicle overview

When a company with the lineage and prestige of Bentley introduces a new model, car fanatics the world over take note. They're bound to get even more excited when the company's latest luxury coupe displays classic Bentley styling cues -- along with a radically sloping roof line -- on an improved version of the Azure chassis. However, only spoiled Hollywood celebrities -- or those fortunate few with disposable incomes to match -- can afford to place an order for the limited-edition 2009 Bentley Brooklands.

Bentley named its latest handcrafted luxury creation after a famed English prewar auto racing circuit, which was the world's first banked track. In keeping with Bentley's race-winning heritage, the Brooklands packs an engine that gives axle-twisting torque a whole new meaning. The 6.8-liter twin-turbo V8 comes from the Brooklands' stablemates, the Arnage and the Azure. But it's updated with quicker-spooling turbochargers, less restrictive intake and exhaust systems, a revised camshaft and recalibrated engine management. Official output is 530 hp and 774 pound-feet of torque. While that may seem like overkill, bear in mind that the V8 has some serious poundage to haul around .The Brooklands is more than 17 feet long -- enough to swallow a full-sized SUV whole -- and weighs almost 3 tons.

With a base price of $348,085, why would anyone buy a Brooklands instead of a decadent executive luxury car, say, or an ultra-high-performance sports car? The answer is that this Bentley makes a statement the others don't. It's a modern representation of that bygone automotive era when women wore long dresses and cars had skirts. Back then, affluent gentlemen desired a large, luxurious coupe that was supremely dignified, yet powerful enough to be the king of virtually any highway. Today, whether the driver wears a tailored suit to the boardroom or a tracksuit to the set of a hip-hop video, the Brooklands brings the same goods -- all one needs to do is come up with enough cash to match its stratospheric price tag.