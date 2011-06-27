  1. Home
Used 2009 Bentley Brooklands Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Brooklands
Overview
Starting MSRP
$340,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque774 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower530 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length213.0 in.
Curb weight5853 lbs.
Gross weight6757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Verdant
  • Alpine Green
  • Burgundy
  • Sunset
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Green
  • Cypress
  • Antique Gold
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Barnato green
  • Venusian Grey
  • Titan Grey
  • Storm Grey
  • Silverlake
  • Bronze
  • Arctica
  • Glacier
  • Magnolia
  • Porcelain
  • Meteor
  • Windsor Blue
  • Neptune
  • Burnt Oak
  • Moroccan
  • Beluga Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Sapphire
  • Oxford Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Fountain Blue
  • Peacock
  • Umbrian
  • Coral
  • St. James' Red
  • Moonbeam
  • Grey Violet
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
  • Anthracite
  • Tungsten
Interior Colors
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Stratos, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Imperial blue, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Peacock, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/40R Z tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
