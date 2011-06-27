Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Bentayga
  4. 2022 Bentley Bentayga
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Bentley Bentayga V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bentayga
More about the 2022 Bentayga
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$193,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/540.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,841 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Black Specification +$20,175
Colour Specification for 7 Seat Specification +$2,790
Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specification +$9,690
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel +$16,615
Color Specification +$4,255
Sunshine Specification +$2,270
Touring Specification +$8,640
Bentayga Blackline Specification +$7,250
All Terrain Specification +$4,865
First Edition Specification +$42,855
Smoker's Specification +$645
Mulliner Driving Specification +$9,690
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Lambswool Rugs by Mulliner For Front and Rear +$1,300
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats +$345
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear +$615
Five Seat Comfort Specification +$5,780
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console (First Edition) +$7,425
Hand Cross Stitching - by Mulliner +$5,210
Contrast Stitching +$2,630
Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping +$3,645
Five Seat Comfort Specification (First Edition) +$1,870
7 Seat Specification +$3,810
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage +$2,695
Mood Lighting +$515
Illuminated Treadplates +$1,770
Luggage Management +$470
Naim for Bentley +$8,970
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Color +$690
Diamond Brushed Aluminium Fascia and Door Waistrails - Dark Tint +$4,040
LED Welcome Lamps +$1,120
Contrast Seatbelts - by Mulliner +$885
Embroidered Bentley Emblems +$880
Front Seat Comfort Specification +$3,915
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console +$11,335
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler +$6,275
Sports Pedals +$635
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$600
Picnic Tables +$2,285
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrails +$4,115
Heated, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$870
Heated, Single-Tone, 3 Spoke, Indented Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$270
Bentley Rear Entertainment +$2,670
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished +$2,615
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted +$4,310
Space Saving Spare Wheel +$765
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned +$2,360
21" Summer Tyresyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted +$5,590
Extended Range - Solid and Metallic +$6,275
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$18,135
Mulliner Range - Satin +$31,235
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic +$11,040
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic +$7,660
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic) +$24,405
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$13,760
Mulliner Range - Duo Tone +$16,735
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic) +$19,525
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin +$35,605
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Painted Wheel +$13,315
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22'' Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel +$15,670
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polished +$6,925
Rear Privacy Glass +$1,305
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures +$1,320
Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screen +$545
Fixed Tow Bar (No Ball) +$1,220
Contrast Front Bumper Apron +$555
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers +$1,705
Paint Protection +$4,195
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,324 lbs.
Gross weight7,165 lbs.
Height68.0 in.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,841 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.1 in.
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Hallmark
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
  • Silver Storm
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Snow Quartz (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Patina
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Granite
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Tempest
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Verdant
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Damson
  • Dragon Red II
  • Cricket Ball
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Azure Purple
  • Viridian by Mulliner
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnetic
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Black Velvet
  • Ice
  • Cambrian Grey
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal
  • Titan Grey
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Windsor Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Sequin Blue over Black Sapphire
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Kingfisher
  • Marlin
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Havana
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Brodgar
  • Orange Flame
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Bronze
  • Camel
  • Arabica
  • Neptune
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Black Sapphire
  • Jetstream II
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Meteor
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • White Sand over Verdant
  • Silver Storm over Damson
  • Extreme Silver over Spectre
  • Verdant over White Sand
  • Spectre over Extreme Silver
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • White Sand by Mulliner
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire over Sequin Blue
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/45R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates