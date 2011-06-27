2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,500
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|46 mpge
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|73
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|443 hp
|Torque
|516 lb-ft
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,334 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specification
|+$9,595
|Color Specification
|+$4,215
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|+$16,450
|Sunshine Specification
|+$2,250
|Bentayga Blackline Specification
|+$7,175
|Touring Specification
|+$8,555
|Black Specification
|+$19,975
|First Edition Specification
|+$37,060
|Smoker's Specification
|+$640
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage
|+$2,670
|LED Welcome Lamps By Mulliner
|+$1,105
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever
|+$1,330
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|+$250
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour
|+$1,995
|Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts
|+$3,995
|Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever
|+$1,995
|Hide - Extended Level 7
|+$19,670
|Main Hide - Bespoke Colour
|+$24,335
|Illuminated Treadplates
|+$1,755
|Luggage Management
|+$465
|Contrast Hand Cross Stitching with Contrast Stitching
|+$3,330
|Accent Colour Binding to Overmats (Front & Rear)
|+$2,660
|Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Face
|+$4,135
|Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel
|+$2,660
|Mood Lighting
|+$510
|Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas
|+$1,330
|Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails (inc. Rear)
|+$7,995
|Piano Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$9,995
|Embroidery Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Piping to Seats Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Embroidery Bespoke Colour
|+$4,660
|Embroidery and Stitching Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour
|+$7,460
|Picnic Tables
|+$2,265
|Console Veneer
|+$2,660
|Stone Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$8,660
|Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrails
|+$4,075
|Open Pore Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$5,330
|Diamond Brushed Aluminium Fascia and Door Waistrails - Dark Tint
|+$4,000
|Sports Pedals
|+$630
|Contrast Stitching
|+$2,600
|Hand Cross Stitching
|+$4,220
|Five Seat Comfort Specification (First Edition)
|+$1,850
|Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping
|+$3,610
|Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console (First Edition)
|+$7,350
|Five Seat Comfort Specification
|+$5,720
|Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,135
|Hide - Standard Level 1
|+$1,670
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$540
|Hide - Standard Level 3
|+$3,000
|Contrast Seatbelts
|+$880
|Naim for Bentley
|+$8,880
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|+$870
|Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear
|+$540
|Hide - Extended Level 5
|+$11,330
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|+$1,055
|Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console
|+$11,220
|Hide - Extended Level 1
|+$3,670
|Front Seat Comfort Specification
|+$3,875
|Hide - Extended Level 3
|+$6,660
|Hide - Standard Level 5
|+$3,995
|Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler
|+$6,215
|Hide - Standard Level 7
|+$6,660
|Mulliner Overmats (Front and Rear)
|+$3,330
|Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks
|+$3,995
|Personalised Welcome Lamps
|+$19,995
|Bespoke Treadplate Plaques
|+$3,330
|Bespoke Presentation Key Box
|+$1,995
|Personalised Illuminated Treadplate (Front & Rear)
|+$5,330
|Bentley Wall Box
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|+$35,255
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$17,955
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$6,215
|Mulliner Range - Duo Tone
|+$16,570
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|+$19,330
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polished
|+$6,855
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|+$1,690
|Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$13,625
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|+$10,930
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|+$30,930
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|+$24,160
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$7,580
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/22'' Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel
|+$15,515
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Painted Wheel
|+$13,180
|Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screen
|+$540
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted
|+$5,535
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|+$755
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|+$2,590
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned
|+$2,335
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted
|+$4,270
|21" Summer Tyres
|yes
|Acoustic Side Glass
|+$855
|Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures
|+$1,305
|Rear Privacy Glass
|+$2,150
|Hands Free Tailgate
|+$945
|Contrast Front Bumper Apron
|+$550
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,831 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,165 lbs.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|Length
|201.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,334 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.1 in.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|285/45R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
