2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Specs & Features

Exterior Colors

Cricket Ball

Candy Red by Mulliner

Burgundy

Black Velvet

Claret by Mulliner

Damson

Dragon Red II

Magenta

St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

St James' Red (Solid)

Marlin

Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner

Monaco Yellow (Solid)

Light Sapphire by Mulliner

Hallmark

Fountain Blue

Granite

Blue Crystal

Tungsten

Beluga (Solid)

Silver Tempest

Black Crystal

Silver Storm

Titan Grey

Silver Frost by Mulliner

Storm Grey by Mulliner

Moonbeam

Onyx

Magnetic

Light Grey Satin by Mulliner

Portofino

Peacock

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Meteor

Snow Quartz (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner

Patina

Moroccan Blue

Julep by Mulliner

Sequin Blue

Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner

Black Sapphire

Glacier White (Solid)

Jetstream II

Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner

Dark Sapphire

Dove Grey (Solid)

Kingfisher

Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner

Magnolia (Solid)

Royal Ebony by Mulliner

Spectre

Ice

Anthracite

Anthracite Satin by Mulliner

Cambrian Grey

Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner

Breeze by Mulliner

Extreme Silver

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Cumbrian Green

Barnato (Solid)

Radium by Mulliner

Pale Brodgar

Sunburst Gold

White Sand over Verdant

Silver Storm over Damson

Sequin Blue over Black Sapphire

Orange Flame

Orange Flame over Onyx

Dark Cashmere

Brodgar over Pale Brodgar

Verdant

Azure Purple

Viridian by Mulliner

Apple Green

Alpine Green

Midnight Emerald

Magnetic over Rose Gold

Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue

Pale Brodgar over Brodgar

Black Sapphire over Sequin Blue

Black Crystal over Ice

Windsor Blue

Damson over Silver Storm

Neptune

Cricket Ball over Black Crystal

Thunder

Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame

Silverlake

White Sand by Mulliner

White Satin by Mulliner

Havana

Khamun by Mulliner

Extreme Silver over Spectre

Light Gazelle - by Mulliner

Verdant over White Sand

Brodgar

Spectre over Extreme Silver

Bronze

Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue

Camel

Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam

Arabica

Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)

Bentayga Bronze

Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue

Black Crystal over Cricket Ball

Ice over Black Crystal

Onyx over Orange Flame

Rose Gold over Magnetic