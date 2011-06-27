2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.5/540.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,841 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specification
|+$9,595
|All Terrain Specification
|+$4,815
|Color Specification
|+$4,215
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel
|+$16,450
|Sunshine Specification
|+$2,250
|Bentayga Blackline Specification
|+$7,175
|Touring Specification
|+$8,555
|Colour Specification for 7 Seat Specification
|+$2,765
|Black Specification
|+$19,975
|First Edition Specification
|+$42,430
|Smoker's Specification
|+$640
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage
|+$2,670
|LED Welcome Lamps By Mulliner
|+$1,105
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever
|+$1,330
|Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats
|+$250
|Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour
|+$1,995
|Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts
|+$3,995
|Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever
|+$1,995
|Hide - Extended Level 7
|+$19,670
|Main Hide - Bespoke Colour
|+$24,335
|Illuminated Treadplates
|+$1,755
|Luggage Management
|+$465
|Contrast Hand Cross Stitching with Contrast Stitching
|+$3,330
|Accent Colour Binding to Overmats (Front & Rear)
|+$2,660
|Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Face
|+$4,135
|Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel
|+$2,660
|Mood Lighting
|+$510
|Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas
|+$1,330
|Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails (inc. Rear)
|+$7,995
|Piano Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$9,995
|Embroidery Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Piping to Seats Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Embroidery Bespoke Colour
|+$4,660
|Embroidery and Stitching Alternate Colour
|+$1,330
|Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour
|+$7,460
|Picnic Tables
|+$2,265
|Console Veneer
|+$2,660
|Stone Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$8,660
|Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrails
|+$4,075
|Open Pore Veneer (inc. Rear)
|+$5,330
|Diamond Brushed Aluminium Fascia and Door Waistrails - Dark Tint
|+$4,000
|Sports Pedals
|+$630
|Contrast Stitching
|+$2,600
|Hand Cross Stitching
|+$4,220
|Five Seat Comfort Specification (First Edition)
|+$1,850
|Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping
|+$3,610
|Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console (First Edition)
|+$7,350
|Five Seat Comfort Specification
|+$5,720
|Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$1,135
|Hide - Standard Level 1
|+$1,670
|Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel
|+$540
|Hide - Standard Level 3
|+$3,000
|Contrast Seatbelts
|+$880
|Naim for Bentley
|+$8,880
|Embroidered Bentley Emblems
|+$870
|Boot Carpet in Coordinating Color
|+$685
|Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear
|+$540
|Hide - Extended Level 5
|+$11,330
|Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear
|+$1,055
|Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console
|+$11,220
|Hide - Extended Level 1
|+$3,670
|Front Seat Comfort Specification
|+$3,875
|Hide - Extended Level 3
|+$6,660
|7 Seat Specification
|+$3,770
|Hide - Standard Level 5
|+$3,995
|Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler
|+$6,215
|Hide - Standard Level 7
|+$6,660
|Mulliner Overmats (Front and Rear)
|+$3,330
|Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks
|+$3,995
|Personalised Welcome Lamps
|+$19,995
|Bespoke Treadplate Plaques
|+$3,330
|Bespoke Presentation Key Box
|+$1,995
|Personalised Illuminated Treadplate (Front & Rear)
|+$5,330
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin
|+$35,255
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$17,955
|Extended Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$6,215
|Mulliner Range - Duo Tone
|+$16,570
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|+$19,330
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polished
|+$6,855
|Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers
|+$1,690
|Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
|+$13,625
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic
|+$10,930
|Mulliner Range - Satin
|+$30,930
|Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)
|+$24,160
|Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic
|+$7,580
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/22'' Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel
|+$15,515
|Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Painted Wheel
|+$13,180
|Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screen
|+$540
|Fixed Tow Bar (No Ball)
|+$1,205
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted
|+$5,535
|Space Saving Spare Wheel
|+$755
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished
|+$2,590
|21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned
|+$2,335
|22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted
|+$4,270
|21" Summer Tyres
|yes
|Acoustic Side Glass
|+$855
|Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures
|+$1,305
|Rear Privacy Glass
|+$2,150
|Hands Free Tailgate
|+$945
|Contrast Front Bumper Apron
|+$550
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,324 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,165 lbs.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|Length
|201.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,841 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.1 in.
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|Wheel base
|117.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|285/45R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
