2021 Bentley Bentayga Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/540.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,841 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specification +$9,595
All Terrain Specification +$4,815
Color Specification +$4,215
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheel +$16,450
Sunshine Specification +$2,250
Bentayga Blackline Specification +$7,175
Touring Specification +$8,555
Colour Specification for 7 Seat Specification +$2,765
Black Specification +$19,975
First Edition Specification +$42,430
Smoker's Specification +$640
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage +$2,670
LED Welcome Lamps By Mulliner +$1,105
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever +$1,330
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats +$250
Contrast Steering Wheel and Gearlever - Extended Colour +$1,995
Alcantara Seat Bolsters and Door Inserts +$3,995
Alcantara Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever +$1,995
Hide - Extended Level 7 +$19,670
Main Hide - Bespoke Colour +$24,335
Illuminated Treadplates +$1,755
Luggage Management +$465
Contrast Hand Cross Stitching with Contrast Stitching +$3,330
Accent Colour Binding to Overmats (Front & Rear) +$2,660
Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Face +$4,135
Honeycomb Style Stitching to Steering Wheel +$2,660
Mood Lighting +$510
Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas +$1,330
Cross Banding to Fascia and Waistrails (inc. Rear) +$7,995
Piano Veneer (inc. Rear) +$9,995
Embroidery Alternate Colour +$1,330
Piping to Seats Alternate Colour +$1,330
Embroidery Bespoke Colour +$4,660
Embroidery and Stitching Alternate Colour +$1,330
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Colour +$7,460
Picnic Tables +$2,265
Console Veneer +$2,660
Stone Veneer (inc. Rear) +$8,660
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrails +$4,075
Open Pore Veneer (inc. Rear) +$5,330
Diamond Brushed Aluminium Fascia and Door Waistrails - Dark Tint +$4,000
Sports Pedals +$630
Contrast Stitching +$2,600
Hand Cross Stitching +$4,220
Five Seat Comfort Specification (First Edition) +$1,850
Contrast Stitching and Seat Piping +$3,610
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console (First Edition) +$7,350
Five Seat Comfort Specification +$5,720
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$1,135
Hide - Standard Level 1 +$1,670
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel +$540
Hide - Standard Level 3 +$3,000
Contrast Seatbelts +$880
Naim for Bentley +$8,880
Embroidered Bentley Emblems +$870
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Color +$685
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear +$540
Hide - Extended Level 5 +$11,330
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rear +$1,055
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Console +$11,220
Hide - Extended Level 1 +$3,670
Front Seat Comfort Specification +$3,875
Hide - Extended Level 3 +$6,660
7 Seat Specification +$3,770
Hide - Standard Level 5 +$3,995
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler +$6,215
Hide - Standard Level 7 +$6,660
Mulliner Overmats (Front and Rear) +$3,330
Personalised Embroidery - to Seatbacks +$3,995
Personalised Welcome Lamps +$19,995
Bespoke Treadplate Plaques +$3,330
Bespoke Presentation Key Box +$1,995
Personalised Illuminated Treadplate (Front & Rear) +$5,330
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satin +$35,255
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$17,955
Extended Range - Solid and Metallic +$6,215
Mulliner Range - Duo Tone +$16,570
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic) +$19,330
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polished +$6,855
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipers +$1,690
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes +$13,625
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic +$10,930
Mulliner Range - Satin +$30,930
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic) +$24,160
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallic +$7,580
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22'' Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheel +$15,515
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Painted Wheel +$13,180
Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screen +$540
Fixed Tow Bar (No Ball) +$1,205
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted +$5,535
Space Saving Spare Wheel +$755
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polished +$2,590
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned +$2,335
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Painted +$4,270
21" Summer Tyresyes
Acoustic Side Glass +$855
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Apertures +$1,305
Rear Privacy Glass +$2,150
Hands Free Tailgate +$945
Contrast Front Bumper Apron +$550
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,324 lbs.
Gross weight7,165 lbs.
Height68.0 in.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,841 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.1 in.
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cricket Ball
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Black Velvet
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • Dragon Red II
  • Magenta
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Marlin
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Fountain Blue
  • Granite
  • Blue Crystal
  • Tungsten
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Black Crystal
  • Silver Storm
  • Titan Grey
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Onyx
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Meteor
  • Snow Quartz (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Patina
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Sequin Blue
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Black Sapphire
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Jetstream II
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Ice
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Cambrian Grey
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Sunburst Gold
  • White Sand over Verdant
  • Silver Storm over Damson
  • Sequin Blue over Black Sapphire
  • Orange Flame
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Verdant
  • Azure Purple
  • Viridian by Mulliner
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire over Sequin Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Windsor Blue
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Neptune
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Thunder
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Silverlake
  • White Sand by Mulliner
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Havana
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Extreme Silver over Spectre
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Verdant over White Sand
  • Brodgar
  • Spectre over Extreme Silver
  • Bronze
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Camel
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
  • Arabica
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • Rose Gold over Magnetic
Interior Colors
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/45R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
