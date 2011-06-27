  1. Home
2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$235,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$235,700
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower626 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$235,700
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Smokers Specificationyes
Event Specificationyes
Centenary Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Sunshine Specificationyes
Black Specification w/Black Speed Wheelyes
Bentayga Blackline Specificationyes
Activity Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$235,700
rear volume controlsyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$235,700
simulated suede steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$235,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Contrast Stitchingyes
Mood Lightingyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fibre Centre Fascia Panelyes
Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheelyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Centre Fascia Panelyes
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowageyes
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Consoleyes
7 Seat Specificationyes
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Coloryes
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooleryes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Faceyes
Front Seat Comfort Specificationyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$235,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$235,700
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Mulliner Range - Satinyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satinyes
Acoustic Side Glassyes
Fixed Tow Bar (No Ball)yes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screenyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyes
22" Speed Alloy Wheel - Black Paintedyes
22" Speed Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Curb weight5474 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height67.8 in.
Maximum payload1691 lbs.
Wheel base117.8 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Exterior Colors
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Meteor
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Neptune
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Windsor Blue
  • Rose Gold
  • Havana
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Damson
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Sequin
  • Cricket Ball
  • Dragon Red II
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$235,700
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$235,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
