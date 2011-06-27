  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Bentayga
  4. 2020 Bentley Bentayga
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$156,900
See Bentayga Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$156,900
EPA Combined MPGe45 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
EPA kWh/100 mi71
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA Electricity Range24.2 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Base engine size3.0 l
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$156,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Directional Black Painted and Polished Wheelsyes
City Specificationyes
Smokers Specificationyes
Centenary Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Sunshine Specificationyes
Mulliner Style Specification w/22" Paragon Wheels - Silver Painted w/Concave Machiningyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specificationyes
Bentayga Blackline Specificationyes
Color Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$156,900
rear volume controlsyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$156,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$156,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Contrast Stitchingyes
Mood Lightingyes
Bentley Wall Boxyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fibre Centre Fascia Panelyes
Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheelyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Centre Fascia Panelyes
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowageyes
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Consoleyes
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooleryes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Faceyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Luggage Managementyes
Front Seat Comfort Specificationyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$156,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,900
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,900
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Mulliner Range - Satinyes
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satinyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screenyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Paintedyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesyes
Hands Free Tailgateyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Acoustic Side Glassyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Summer Tyresyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Curb weight5776 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • Cricket Ball
  • Dragon Red II
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Meteor
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Neptune
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Windsor Blue
  • Rose Gold
  • Havana
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Sequin
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$156,900
285/45R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$156,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Bentayga Inventory

Related 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars