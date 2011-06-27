  1. Home
2020 Bentley Bentayga Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Engine TypeHybridGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6W12V8
Combined MPG191417
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
EPA Combined MPGe45 mi.nono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.270.0/382.5 mi.315.0/517.5 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.nono
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG191417
EPA kWh/100 mi71nono
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA Electricity Range24.2 mi.nono
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/17 mpg14/23 mpg
Engine
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Base engine size3.0 l6.0 l4.0 l
Valves244832
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeHybridGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6W12V8
cylinder deactivationnoyesyes
Torqueno664 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm568 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Horsepowerno626 hp @ 5000 rpm542 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circleno40.6 ft.40.6 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Mulliner Driving Specification w/22" Directional Black Painted and Polished Wheelsyesnoyes
City Specificationyesnoyes
Smokers Specificationyesyesyes
Centenary Specificationyesyesyes
Touring Specificationyesyesyes
Sunshine Specificationyesyesyes
Mulliner Style Specification w/22" Paragon Wheels - Silver Painted w/Concave Machiningyesnoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyesnoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification for Black Specificationyesnoyes
Bentayga Blackline Specificationyesyesyes
Color Specificationyesnoyes
Event Specificationnoyesyes
Black Specification w/Black Speed Wheelnoyesno
Activity Specificationnoyesyes
All Terrain Specification w/Recommended Wheelnonoyes
All Terrain Specificationnonoyes
Bentayga Design Seriesnonoyes
Black Specificationnonoyes
Colour Specification for 7 Seat Specificationnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
rear volume controlsyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated suede steering wheelnoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Contrast Stitchingyesyesyes
Mood Lightingyesyesyes
Bentley Wall Boxyesnono
Naim for Bentleyyesyesyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyesyesyes
Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyesyesyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyesyesyes
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Carbon Fibre Centre Fascia Panelyesyesyes
Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyesyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrailsyesyesyes
Veneered Centre Fascia Panelyesyesyes
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowageyesyesyes
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Consoleyesyesyes
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooleryesyesyes
Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryesyesyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyesyesyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyesyesyes
Breitling Clock with Dark Mother of Pearl Faceyesyesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyesnoyes
Luggage Managementyesnoyes
Front Seat Comfort Specificationyesyesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyesyesyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyesyesyes
Illuminated Treadplatesyesnoyes
7 Seat Specificationnoyesyes
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Colornoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
16 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesnoyes
Mulliner Range - Satinyesyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satinyesyesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyesyesyes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryesyesyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turnedyesnoyes
Mulliner Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyesyesyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesnoyes
Heated, Acoustic, IR Front Screenyesyesyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Paintedyesnoyes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyesyesyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesnoyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesyesnono
Hands Free Tailgateyesnoyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesnoyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyesyes
Acoustic Side Glassyesyesyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Diamond Turnedyesnoyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesnoyes
21" Summer Tyresyesnoyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyesyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyesyesyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesnoyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyesyesyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyesyesyes
Rear Privacy Glassyesnoyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyesyes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyesyesyes
Fixed Tow Bar (No Ball)noyesyes
22" Speed Alloy Wheel - Black Paintednoyesno
22" Speed Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintnoyesno
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Radshell and Lower Bumper Aperturesnonoyes
Union Flag Exterior Badgenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.62.6 cu.ft.62.6 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.202.4 in.202.4 in.
Curb weight5776 lbs.5474 lbs.5280 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.7165 lbs.7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.1 cu.ft.17.1 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.1691 lbs.1885 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.8 in.117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • Cricket Ball
  • Dragon Red II
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Meteor
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Neptune
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Windsor Blue
  • Rose Gold
  • Havana
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Sequin
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Meteor
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Neptune
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Windsor Blue
  • Rose Gold
  • Havana
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Damson
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Sequin
  • Cricket Ball
  • Dragon Red II
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Damson over Silver Storm
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magenta
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Extreme Silver
  • Magnetic
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Silver Tempest
  • Dove Grey (Solid)
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Tungsten
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Verdant
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Burgundy
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Black Velvet
  • Azure Purple
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Damson
  • Cricket Ball
  • Dragon Red II
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Fountain Blue
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Titan Grey
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Marlin
  • Meteor
  • Portofino
  • Peacock
  • Thunder
  • Silverlake
  • Neptune
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Windsor Blue
  • Rose Gold
  • Havana
  • Light Gazelle - by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Anthracite Satin by Mulliner
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Spectre
  • Black Crystal
  • Black Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Jetstream II
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Ice over Black Crystal
  • Magnolia (Solid) over Orange Flame
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame over Onyx
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire over Blue Sequin
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Onyx over Orange Flame
  • Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue
  • Black Crystal over Ice
  • Orange Flame over Magnolia (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Magnetic over Rose Gold
  • Moroccan Blue over Moonbeam
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
285/45R Z tiresyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
21 in. wheelsyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
22 in. wheelsnoyesno
285/40R Z tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$156,900
Starting MSRP
$235,700
Starting MSRP
$165,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.

