2019 Bentley Bentayga W12 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Bentayga
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
All Terrain Specification w/Recommended Wheelyes
Black Specificationyes
Smokers Specificationyes
Event Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Sunshine Specificationyes
Bentayga Blackline Specificationyes
Activity Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Contrast Stitchingyes
Mood Lightingyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat)yes
Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fibre Centre Fascia Panelyes
Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia, Centre Console and Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Centre Fascia Panelyes
Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowageyes
Four Seat Comfort Specification w/Rear Centre Consoleyes
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Coloryes
7 Seat Specificationyes
Mulliner Console Drinks Cooleryes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Breitling Clock with Black Mother of Pearl Faceyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Polishedyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Mulliner Range - Satinyes
Mulliner Personal Commssion - Satinyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Solid and Metallicyes
LED Welcome Lamps by Mullineryes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Fixed Tow Baryes
Glazing Specification - Incompatible w/Toll Readeryes
Mulliner Range - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesyes
Black Roof Railsyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Colour Match Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Grey Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyes
21" Summer Tiresyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Mulliner Range - Duo Toneyes
Mulliner Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Union Flag Exterior Badgeyes
Standard Brakes w/Red Painted Calipersyes
Measurements
Length202.4 in.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Maximum payload1786 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amber
  • Bronze
  • Brodgar
  • Arabica
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Havana
  • Camel
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Azure Purple
  • Magenta
  • Alpine Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Verdant
  • Burgundy
  • Dragon Red II
  • Damson
  • Black Velvet
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Onyx
  • Anthracite
  • Titan Grey
  • Blue Crystal
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Marlin
  • Black Sapphire
  • Kingfisher
  • Spectre
  • Blue Crystal
  • Jetstream II
  • Fountain Blue
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Silver Tempest
  • Mulliner Personal Commision Duo Tone Solid and Metallic
  • Mulliner Personal Commision Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishes
  • Mulliner Personal Commision Colour Match Duo Tone Solid and Metallic
  • Claret by Mulliner
  • Mulliner Personal Commision Satin
  • Mulliner Personal Commision Solid and Metallic
  • Old English White (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Monaco Yellow (Solid)
  • Light Grey Satin by Mulliner
  • Porcelain by Mulliner
  • Julep by Mulliner
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Storm
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Breeze by Mulliner
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • Dove Grey
  • Black Crystal over Cricket Ball
  • Ghost White (Pearlescent) by Mulliner
  • White Sand
  • Cricket Ball over Black Crystal
  • Cricket Ball
  • Arctica (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Silver Frost by Mulliner
  • Magnetic Over Rose Gold
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Black Sapphire Over Sequin Blue
  • Moroccan Blue Over Moonbeam
  • Orange Flame Over Magnolia
  • White Satin by Mulliner
  • Black Crystal Over Ice
  • Damson Over Silver Storm
  • Ice
  • Extreme Silver Satin by Mulliner
  • Moonbeam
  • Extreme Silver
  • Sequin Blue Over Black Sapphire
  • Rose Gold Over Magnetic
  • Silverlake
  • Light Windsor Blue by Mulliner
  • Granite
  • Light Sapphire by Mulliner
  • Peacock
  • Oxford Blue (Solid) by Mulliner
  • Khamun by Mulliner
  • Hallmark
  • Storm Grey by Mulliner
  • Magnetic
  • Royal Ebony by Mulliner
  • Thunder
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Sequin Blue
  • Portofino
  • Light Emerald by Mulliner
  • Radium by Mulliner
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Rose Gold
  • Neptune
  • Windsor Blue
  • Meteor
  • Candy Red by Mulliner
  • Orange Flame Over Onyx
  • Verdant Over White Sand
  • Magnolia Over Orange Flame
  • Ice Over Black Crystal
  • Orange Flame Over Onyx
  • White Sand Over Verdant
  • Silver Storm Over Damson
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Moonbeam Over Moroccan Blue
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
Interior Colors
  • Magnolia (Solid), premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cricket Ball, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/45R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

