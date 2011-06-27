  1. Home
Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Activity Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$215,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$215,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$215,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$215,000
All Terrain Specification w/Recommended Wheelyes
All Terrain Specificationyes
Smokers Specificationyes
Event Specificationyes
Advanced Technology Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$215,000
rear volume controlsyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$215,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$215,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Contrast Stitchingyes
Mood Lightingyes
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Coloryes
Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Bentley Rear Entertainment w/ Google Mapsyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
4 Seat Comfort Specificationyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Breitling Clock with Black Mother of Pearl Faceyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat)yes
Veneered Center Fascia Panelyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$215,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,000
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,000
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Glazing Specification - Incompatible w/Toll Readeryes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyes
Bentley Dynamic Rideyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Summer Tiresyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
Union Flag Exterior Badgeyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Rangeyes
21" 5 Twin-Spoke Painted Alloyyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Length202.3 in.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Maximum payload1786 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Exterior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Old English White
  • Magnolia
  • White Satin
  • Porcelain
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Extreme Silver
  • Ghost White
  • Venusian Grey
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dove Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Breeze
  • Arctica
  • Silver Frost
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Titan Grey
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Tempest
  • Peacock
  • Silver Storm
  • Portofino
  • Sunset
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Magenta
  • Violette
  • Spruce
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Neptune
  • Black Sapphire
  • Meteor
  • Burgundy
  • Damson
  • Black Velvet
  • Candy Red
  • Claret
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Gazelle
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Burnt Orange
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red II
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Grey Violet
  • Rubino Red
  • Verdant
  • Alpine Green
  • Light Emerald
  • Amber
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Brodgar
  • Arabica
  • Verdant Over White Sand
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • White Sand Over Verdant
  • Marlin
  • Jetstream
  • Orange Flame Over Magnolia
  • Bronze
  • Magnolia Over Orange Flame
  • Storm Grey
  • Onyx Over Orange Flame
  • Sequin Blue
  • Orange Flame Over Onyx
  • Royal Ebony
  • Moonbeam Over Moroccan Blue
  • Fountain Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • Rose Gold Over Magnetic
  • Light Onyx
  • Moroccan Blue Over Moonbeam
  • Light Sapphire
  • Magnetic Over Rose Gold
  • Damson Over Silver Storm
  • Silver Storm Over Damson
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Sequin Blue Over Black Sapphire
  • Extreme Silver Over Light Onyx
  • Black Sapphire Over Sequin Blue
  • Ice Over Black Crystal
  • Light Onyx Over Extreme Silver
  • Rubino Red Over Black Crystal
  • Black Crystal Over Ice
  • Black Crystal Over Rubino Red
  • Khamun
  • Radium
  • Julep
  • Rose Gold
  • Magnetic
  • Silver Taupe
  • Cypress
  • Sandstone
  • Spectre
  • Burnt Oak
  • Camel
  • Aquamarine
  • Silverlake
  • Glacier White
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Moonbeam
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Blue Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Havana
Interior Colors
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$215,000
285/45R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$215,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$215,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
