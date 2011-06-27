Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Sequin Blue Over Black Sapphire

Extreme Silver Over Light Onyx

Black Sapphire Over Sequin Blue

Ice Over Black Crystal

Light Onyx Over Extreme Silver

Cumbrian Green

Rubino Red Over Black Crystal

Dark Sapphire

Beluga (Solid)

Special Magnolia (Solid)

Dark Cashmere

Old English White

Magnolia

White Satin

Porcelain

Monaco Yellow

Extreme Silver

Ghost White

Venusian Grey

St. James' Red (Pearlescent)

Light Grey Satin

Dove Grey

Tungsten

Breeze

Arctica

Silver Frost

Pale Sapphire

Titan Grey

Moroccan Blue

Kingfisher

Light Windsor Blue

Extreme Silver Satin

Oxford Blue (Solid)

Anthracite

Silver Tempest

Peacock

Silver Storm

Portofino

Sunset

Glacier Blue (Solid)

Dark Grey Satin

Magenta

Violette

Spruce

Barnato (Solid)

Apple Green

Anthracite Satin

Neptune

Black Sapphire

Meteor

Burgundy

Damson

Black Velvet

Candy Red

Claret

Sunburst Gold

Orange Flame

Midnight Emerald

Light Gazelle

Gazelle

Azure Purple

Burnt Orange

Pale Brodgar

Pale Velvet

Passion Pink

Dragon Red II

British Racing Green (4) (Solid)

Grey Violet

Rubino Red

Verdant

Alpine Green

Light Emerald

Amber

Windsor Blue

Thunder

Brodgar

Arabica

Black Crystal Over Ice

Verdant Over White Sand

Bentayga Bronze

Black Crystal Over Rubino Red

White Sand Over Verdant

Khamun

Radium

Julep

Rose Gold

Magnetic

Silver Taupe

Marlin

Jetstream

Orange Flame Over Magnolia

Bronze

Magnolia Over Orange Flame

Storm Grey

Onyx Over Orange Flame

Sequin Blue

Orange Flame Over Onyx

Royal Ebony

Moonbeam Over Moroccan Blue

Fountain Blue

Black Crystal

Cypress

Rose Gold Over Magnetic

Light Onyx

Moroccan Blue Over Moonbeam

Sandstone

Light Sapphire

Spectre

Magnetic Over Rose Gold

Burnt Oak

Camel

Aquamarine

Silverlake

Glacier White

White Sand

Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)

Damson Over Silver Storm

Silver Storm Over Damson

Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue

Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue

Pale Brodgar over Brodgar

Moonbeam

Brodgar over Pale Brodgar

St James' Red (Solid)

Hallmark

Granite

Ice

Blue Crystal

Onyx

Havana