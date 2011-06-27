  1. Home
Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$298,000
See Bentayga Inventory
Starting MSRP
$239,000
See Bentayga Inventory
Starting MSRP
$195,000
See Bentayga Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersW12W12W12
Combined MPG151515
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg12/19 mpg12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/427.5 mi.270.0/427.5 mi.270.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm600 hp @ 5000 rpm600 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.40.6 ft.40.6 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12W12W12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Smokers Specificationyesyesyes
Event Specificationyesyesyes
All Terrain Specification w/Recommended Wheelnoyesyes
All Terrain Specificationnoyesyes
Sunshine Specificationnoyesyes
Advanced Technology Specificationnoyesyes
Color Specificationnoyesyes
Mulliner Driving Specification with 22" Wheelnonoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification with Grey Painted and Diamond Turned Wheelnonoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification with Alternative Wheelnonoyes
Mulliner Driving Specification with Painted Wheelnonoyes
Mulliner Driving Specificationnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
rear volume controlsyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear view camerayesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Contrast Stitchingyesyesyes
Breitling Clock with Black Mother of Pearl Faceyesyesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyesyesyes
Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yesyesyes
Bentley Rear Entertainment w/ Google Mapsyesyesyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyesyesyes
Mood Lightingnoyesyes
Boot Carpet in Coordinating Colornoyesyes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colornoyesyes
Naim for Bentleynoyesyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsnoyesyes
4 Seat Comfort Specificationnoyesyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsnoyesyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearnoyesyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsnoyesyes
Luggage Managementnoyesyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsnoyesyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesnoyesyes
Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat)noyesyes
Veneered Center Fascia Panelnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
16 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesnoyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyesyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesnoyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyesyesyes
Extended Range - Satinyesyesyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turnedyesyesyes
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Painted Greyyesyesyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyesyesyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyesyes
Fixed Tow Baryesyesyes
Glazing Specification - Incompatible w/Toll Readeryesyesyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyesyesyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyesyesyes
21" Summer Tiresyesyesyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyesyesyes
Personal Commission - Duo Tone (Solid and Metallic)yesyesyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyesyesyes
Union Flag Exterior Badgeyesyesyes
21" 5 Twin-Spoke Painted Alloyyesyesno
21" Seven Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyesyesyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Roof Railsnoyesyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Rangenoyesyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesnoyesyes
Hands Free Tailgatenoyesyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Polished Alloynoyesno
Bentley Dynamic Ridenoyesyes
Rear Privacy Glassnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Length202.3 in.202.3 in.202.3 in.
Curb weight5379 lbs.5379 lbs.5379 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.7165 lbs.7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.17.1 cu.ft.17.1 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Maximum payload1786 lbs.1786 lbs.1786 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.9 in.117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Exterior Colors
  • Sequin Blue Over Black Sapphire
  • Extreme Silver Over Light Onyx
  • Black Sapphire Over Sequin Blue
  • Ice Over Black Crystal
  • Light Onyx Over Extreme Silver
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Rubino Red Over Black Crystal
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Old English White
  • Magnolia
  • White Satin
  • Porcelain
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Extreme Silver
  • Ghost White
  • Venusian Grey
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Dove Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Breeze
  • Arctica
  • Silver Frost
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Titan Grey
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Tempest
  • Peacock
  • Silver Storm
  • Portofino
  • Sunset
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Magenta
  • Violette
  • Spruce
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Apple Green
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Neptune
  • Black Sapphire
  • Meteor
  • Burgundy
  • Damson
  • Black Velvet
  • Candy Red
  • Claret
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Orange Flame
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Light Gazelle
  • Gazelle
  • Azure Purple
  • Burnt Orange
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red II
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Grey Violet
  • Rubino Red
  • Verdant
  • Alpine Green
  • Light Emerald
  • Amber
  • Windsor Blue
  • Thunder
  • Brodgar
  • Arabica
  • Black Crystal Over Ice
  • Verdant Over White Sand
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Black Crystal Over Rubino Red
  • White Sand Over Verdant
  • Khamun
  • Radium
  • Julep
  • Rose Gold
  • Magnetic
  • Silver Taupe
  • Marlin
  • Jetstream
  • Orange Flame Over Magnolia
  • Bronze
  • Magnolia Over Orange Flame
  • Storm Grey
  • Onyx Over Orange Flame
  • Sequin Blue
  • Orange Flame Over Onyx
  • Royal Ebony
  • Moonbeam Over Moroccan Blue
  • Fountain Blue
  • Black Crystal
  • Cypress
  • Rose Gold Over Magnetic
  • Light Onyx
  • Moroccan Blue Over Moonbeam
  • Sandstone
  • Light Sapphire
  • Spectre
  • Magnetic Over Rose Gold
  • Burnt Oak
  • Camel
  • Aquamarine
  • Silverlake
  • Glacier White
  • White Sand
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Damson Over Silver Storm
  • Silver Storm Over Damson
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Moonbeam
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Hallmark
  • Granite
  • Ice
  • Blue Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Havana
Interior Colors
  • Sirius, premium leather
  • Cambric, premium leather
  • Sterling, premium leather
  • Flare, premium leather
  • Bamboo, premium leather
  • Dusk, premium leather
  • Monsoon, premium leather
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
22 in. wheelsyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Null tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
285/40R Z tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
285/45R Z tiresnoyesyes
21 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$298,000
Starting MSRP
$239,000
Starting MSRP
$195,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Bentayga InventorySee Bentayga InventorySee Bentayga Inventory

