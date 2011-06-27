  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Bentayga
  4. Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Bentayga
Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,100
See Bentayga Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$229,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$229,100
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$229,100
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$229,100
All Terrain Specificationyes
Smokers Specificationyes
Event Specificationyes
Touring Specificationyes
Veneer Specification for 4 Seatyes
Luggage Specificationyes
Sunshine Specificationyes
Veneer Specification for 5 Seatyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$229,100
rear volume controlsyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$229,100
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$229,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Linley Hamperyes
Heated Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel (3 Spoke)yes
Bentley Rear Entertainment w/ Google Mapsyes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Preparation for Bentley Rear Entertainmentyes
4 Seat Comfort Specificationyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Lambswool Rugs For Front and Rearyes
Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat)yes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$229,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,100
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,100
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
21" Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turnedyes
20" Ten Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Fixed Tow Baryes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non-Standard Paint Rangeyes
22" Five Spoke Directional Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Union Flag Exterior Badgeyes
Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Bright Chromed Matrix Style Grille to Lower Bumper Aperturesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Length202.4 in.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight7165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Maximum payload1786 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Exterior Colors
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Venusian Grey
  • Silver Taupe
  • Light Onyx
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Velvet
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Anthracite
  • Titan Grey
  • Black Crystal
  • Burnt Orange
  • Tungsten
  • Breeze
  • Rubino Red
  • Sunset
  • Violette
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Dragon Red II
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Frost
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Arctica
  • Grey Violet
  • Verdant
  • Porcelain
  • Heather
  • Light Claret
  • Candy Red
  • Black Sapphire
  • Damson
  • Cypress
  • Silver Tempest
  • Burgundy
  • Pale Emerald
  • Aquamarine
  • Light Emerald
  • Alpine Green
  • Magnetic
  • Glacier White
  • Volcanic Black
  • Bronze
  • Bentayga Bronze
  • Storm Grey
  • Extreme Silver
  • Royal Ebony
  • Havana
  • Meteor
  • Moonbeam
  • Jetstream
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Portofino
  • Blue Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
  • Marlin
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • Granite
  • Amber
  • Camel
  • Spectre
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Ice
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Claret
  • Continental Yellow
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Burnt Oak
  • Citric
  • Windsor Blue
  • Fountain Blue
  • Magenta
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Ghost White
  • Spruce
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Barnato (Solid)
  • Sandstone
  • Black Velvet
  • Apple Green
  • Peacock
  • Sequin Blue
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Light Gazelle
  • Dove Grey
  • White Satin
  • Magnolia
  • Brodgar
  • Old English White
  • Neptune
  • Thunder
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Light Sapphire
  • Arabica
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Kingfisher
  • Gazelle
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Azure Purple
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Silverlake
  • Cumbrian Green
Interior Colors
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$229,100
285/45R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$229,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$229,100
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Bentayga Inventory

Related Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles