Used 2001 Bentley Azure Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$339,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.0/352.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Torque616 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$339,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$339,900
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$339,900
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$339,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$339,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Height58 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Length210.6 in.
Width81 in.
Curb weight5754 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
255/55R W tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$339,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$339,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
