Used 2007 Bentley Arnage RL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Arnage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$263,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.0/354.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque645 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 4100 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
separate rear audioyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy and wood trim on shift knobyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length222.1 in.
Curb weight5853 lbs.
Gross weight6757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height59.7 in.
Wheel base132.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Oxford Blue
  • Peacock
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Beluga
  • Silver Tempest/Diamond Black
  • Brewster
  • Arctica
  • Fountain Blue/Meteor
  • Fountain Blue/Peacock
  • Silver Tempest/Anthracite
  • Alpine Green/Verdant
  • Burgundy/Black Velvet
  • Burgundy/Diamond Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Bronze
  • Chestnut
  • Neptune
  • Moroccan
  • Fountain Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Glacier
  • Meteor
  • Burnt Oak
  • Magnolia
  • Barnato Green
  • Laurel Green
  • Verdant
  • Spruce
  • Iridium
  • Alpine Green
  • Cypress
  • Antique Gold
  • Porcelain
  • Moonbeam
  • Grey Violet
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Anthracite
  • St. James' Red
  • Storm Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Silver Storm
  • Silver Tempest
  • Sunset
  • Burgundy
  • Coral
  • Umbrian
Interior Colors
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Nautic, premium leather
  • Portofino, premium leather
  • Peacock, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Ochre, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Stratos, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Spruce, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Laurel, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Cinder, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
