Used 2006 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bentleys Forever
The Bentley Arnage R offers serene and smooth ride. It is a sure footed car with lots of room that's easy to park. I like how its windows are large enough to see around very well.
A Simple Review of a Marvelous Auto.
Although a lady, I love driving. My Arnage has not disappointed me in the least. The fit and finish are top notch. Gone are the days when my Arnage would have made me special. I now must see Continental GT's and Flying Spurs daily on the local streets. Now my Arnage just brings me joy because it is such a wonderful automobile. It's quick without being startling. It's refined and stately. In a world where S-Class Mercedes Benzes are as common as Fords, the Arnage insures that I will not only arrive in style but in an automobile that is not as everyday as some lesser automobiles.
Great car for everyday highway driving
The 2006 Bentley Arnage R is a driving machine. I enjoy all aspects of the it. It is a great conversation piece at gas stations, which I hit often with the 10 miles per gallon that the Arnage gets. Overall it is a great car.
