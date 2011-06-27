  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2006 Bentley Arnage
  5. Used 2006 Bentley Arnage Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Arnage
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale
List Price Estimate
$33,303 - $59,894
Used Arnage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bentleys Forever

real tot, 12/29/2006
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

The Bentley Arnage R offers serene and smooth ride. It is a sure footed car with lots of room that's easy to park. I like how its windows are large enough to see around very well.

Report Abuse

A Simple Review of a Marvelous Auto.

Lady Celeste, 10/05/2006
5 of 12 people found this review helpful

Although a lady, I love driving. My Arnage has not disappointed me in the least. The fit and finish are top notch. Gone are the days when my Arnage would have made me special. I now must see Continental GT's and Flying Spurs daily on the local streets. Now my Arnage just brings me joy because it is such a wonderful automobile. It's quick without being startling. It's refined and stately. In a world where S-Class Mercedes Benzes are as common as Fords, the Arnage insures that I will not only arrive in style but in an automobile that is not as everyday as some lesser automobiles.

Report Abuse

Great car for everyday highway driving

Brent, 02/19/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Bentley Arnage R is a driving machine. I enjoy all aspects of the it. It is a great conversation piece at gas stations, which I hit often with the 10 miles per gallon that the Arnage gets. Overall it is a great car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale

Related Used 2006 Bentley Arnage Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles