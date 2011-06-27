Used 2006 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews
Bentleys Forever
The Bentley Arnage R offers serene and smooth ride. It is a sure footed car with lots of room that's easy to park. I like how its windows are large enough to see around very well.
A Simple Review of a Marvelous Auto.
Although a lady, I love driving. My Arnage has not disappointed me in the least. The fit and finish are top notch. Gone are the days when my Arnage would have made me special. I now must see Continental GT's and Flying Spurs daily on the local streets. Now my Arnage just brings me joy because it is such a wonderful automobile. It's quick without being startling. It's refined and stately. In a world where S-Class Mercedes Benzes are as common as Fords, the Arnage insures that I will not only arrive in style but in an automobile that is not as everyday as some lesser automobiles.
Great car for everyday highway driving
The 2006 Bentley Arnage R is a driving machine. I enjoy all aspects of the it. It is a great conversation piece at gas stations, which I hit often with the 10 miles per gallon that the Arnage gets. Overall it is a great car.
Sponsored cars related to the Arnage
Related Used 2006 Bentley Arnage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons