January New & Used Avg. Transaction Prices (ATPs) from Edmunds

  • Tariff impact on pricing: As automakers transition their inventory to MY2026 vehicles, Edmunds analysts are monitoring for any tariff-based pricing increases through the end of the year.
  • Interest rate movement: Following a 25 basis point cut in September, economists have hinted there may be additional cuts before the end of 2025. While auto loan rates aren’t tied directly to interest rates, they follow similar trend lines. The average APR in September 2025 was 7.0% for new vehicles and 10.7% for used vehicles.

New and Used Avg. Transaction Prices

November 2025$51,470$49,171$2,299$26,035$21,134
October 2025$51,345$49,105$2,240$25,814$21,616
September 2025$51,434$49,206$2,228$26,035$22,120
August 2025$50,469$48,365$2,104$26,116$22,073
July 2025$50,180$47,976$2,204$25,801$22,261
June 2025$50,523$48,261$2,262$25,997$22,503
May 2025$50,527$48,334$2,193$25,936$22,467
April 2025$50,408$48,422$1,985$25,373$21,485
March 2025$49,109$47,148$1,961$25,283$21,162
February 2025$49,350$47,373$1,977$25,005$21,502
January 2025$50,103$48,118$1,985$24,402$21,066
December 2024$51,499$49,327$2,173$25,335$21,616
YOY1.8%1.3%13.7%1.4%-2.9%
MTM0.2%0.1%2.6%0.9%-2.2%

The data on this page is owned and curated by Edmunds. Edmunds transaction data is collected from dealers reporting actual sales in the U.S. Through data aggregators and directly through our vast dealer network, Edmunds captures at least one third of all vehicle transactions down to the VIN level (this comes out to hundreds of thousands of transactions each month).

This data set is not inclusive of sales transactions involving direct-to-consumer brands (Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, etc.).

