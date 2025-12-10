January New & Used Avg. Transaction Prices (ATPs) from Edmunds

What Edmunds Analysts Are Keeping An Eye On (As of 12/10/2025)
- Tariff impact on pricing: As automakers transition their inventory to MY2026 vehicles, Edmunds analysts are monitoring for any tariff-based pricing increases through the end of the year.
- Interest rate movement: Following a 25 basis point cut in September, economists have hinted there may be additional cuts before the end of 2025. While auto loan rates aren’t tied directly to interest rates, they follow similar trend lines. The average APR in September 2025 was 7.0% for new vehicles and 10.7% for used vehicles.