Used 1993 Audi V8 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 1993 V8
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3991 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height60.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Ragusa Green Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Minerva Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Gomera Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Bamboo Metallic
