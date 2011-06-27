Used 1992 Audi V8 Consumer Reviews

eddy , 02/28/2008

This car has incredible performance for a 92 model car. These cars are made very well with excellent construction. Needless to say it's an Audi which of the German cars is somewhat of the oddball, its not a BMW so don't expect the same performance or reliability, and I have owned BMWs for many years so I know what I am talking about. For the performance it offers and the money they can be bought for, these are a steal!