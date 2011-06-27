  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi V8
  4. Used 1992 Audi V8
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Audi V8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 V8
5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all V8s for sale
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Used V8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Real reveiw

eddy, 02/28/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has incredible performance for a 92 model car. These cars are made very well with excellent construction. Needless to say it's an Audi which of the German cars is somewhat of the oddball, its not a BMW so don't expect the same performance or reliability, and I have owned BMWs for many years so I know what I am talking about. For the performance it offers and the money they can be bought for, these are a steal!

Report Abuse

Mistake

AK_92_V8, 10/20/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with the idea of keeping it a long time, the only problem is the car can't fulfill that. In the 4 months I have owned it the car has smoked from time to time the sound system has gone downhill . Then only good thing about it is Quattro. It is a money pit. If you want a v8 go newer. my biggest mistake was selling my Audi a6 for this.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V8s for sale

Related Used 1992 Audi V8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles