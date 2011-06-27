Used 1991 Audi V8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3903 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Amarena Pearl Metallic
  • Zycalm Red Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Pearl Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Lago Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Papyrus Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
