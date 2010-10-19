Used 1991 Audi V8 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Audi V8
Foot,10/19/2010
My 1991 V8 Quattro 5 speed has two options according to the original window sticker in the trunk: Pearescent White Clearcoat Metalic, $470 and Compact Disc Changer (6 disc) $890 List price was $52,300 and total with gas guzzler tax was $56,165. Even came standard with a cell phone with hands free operation. I bought it for $2,800 and feel like I just bought a rare collectible for a bargain. The cars 32 valve V8 revs quickly and really comes to life above 3000 rpm to redline at 6500 rpm. I love the sound it makes. Way better exhaust note than the 2007 Mustang Gt I had. The 5 speed is wonderful with this car and combined with Quattro the car just launches very straight and in control.