Used 2016 Audi TTS quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 TTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/383.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,900
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Technology Packageyes
Launch Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,900
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Fine Nappa Leather Interior w/S Embossingyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Red Brake Calipersyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 10-Y-Spoke Design Forged Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Length165.0 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Exterior Colors
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray, premium leather
  • Express Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/35R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
