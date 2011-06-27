  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TTS
  4. Used 2013 Audi TTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2013 TTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,650
See TTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Baseball Optic Leather Packageyes
Prestigeyes
Audi Exclusive Bi-Color Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,650
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
255 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
In glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,650
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic & Audi Music Interface w/ iPod Cableyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic & 6-Disc CD Changeryes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi Guard Textile Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,650
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,650
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Exterior Colors
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Samoa Orange Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Titanium Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Madras Brown Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Crimson Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Spectral Silver Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Orange Silk Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Magma Red Silk Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,650
255/35R19 tiresyes
19 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,650
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See TTS Inventory

Related Used 2013 Audi TTS Prestige quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles