Used 2009 Audi TTS Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Awesome Vehicle

Bruce, 03/12/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased my 2009 TTS convertible and could not be happier. The exterior look is a unique combination of sophistication and a fun roadster (I get a lot of head turns driving it). The interior design is not only smartly laid out but the quality is obviously of the highest level. It has great acceleration and a very smooth ride and handling at high speeds. While some may say the AWD feature (which is great for northern weather) may detract from the rear wheel drive sensation of speed and acceleration, I have not noticed this. Overall, I cannot find a bad thing to say about this car. It truly is a winner.

