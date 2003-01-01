Skip to main content
2023 Audi TT Base Specs & Features

More about the 2023 TT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG23/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower228 hp
Torque258 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length165.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors77.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.1 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheelbase98.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Curb weight3,197 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
680 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
S Line Competition Package +$2,100
Exterior Options
DELETE Front License Plate Holder +$0
19" Wheel Package +$1,000
