2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
S Line Competition Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
S Sport Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Exterior Options
18" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
19" 5-Arm-Star Design Forged Wheelsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length165.0 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Pulse Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 92(Y) tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

