2020 Audi TT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
TT Coupe
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,233*
Total Cash Price
$55,359
TT Convertible
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,934*
Total Cash Price
$54,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 TT Coupe 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,046
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$379
|$488
|$975
|$2,289
|$1,681
|$5,812
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,256
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,424
|Financing
|$2,977
|$2,394
|$1,773
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,654
|Depreciation
|$8,862
|$6,774
|$5,534
|$6,202
|$5,419
|$32,790
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,127
|$12,434
|$11,148
|$13,509
|$12,016
|$66,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 TT Convertible 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$372
|$478
|$956
|$2,244
|$1,648
|$5,698
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,212
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,919
|$2,347
|$1,738
|$1,087
|$393
|$8,484
|Depreciation
|$8,688
|$6,641
|$5,425
|$6,080
|$5,313
|$32,147
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,791
|$12,190
|$10,929
|$13,244
|$11,780
|$64,934
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 TT
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi TT in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan