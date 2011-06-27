2019 Audi TT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TT Coupe
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,857*
Total Cash Price
$51,673
TT Convertible
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,585*
Total Cash Price
$50,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 TT Coupe 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,046
|$1,082
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,416
|Maintenance
|$379
|$488
|$975
|$2,281
|$1,681
|$5,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,277
|Financing
|$2,780
|$2,235
|$1,653
|$1,035
|$374
|$8,077
|Depreciation
|$8,455
|$6,704
|$5,480
|$6,140
|$5,365
|$32,145
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,375
|$12,205
|$10,975
|$13,366
|$11,935
|$64,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 TT Convertible 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$372
|$478
|$956
|$2,236
|$1,648
|$5,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,068
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,232
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,191
|$1,621
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,919
|Depreciation
|$8,289
|$6,573
|$5,373
|$6,020
|$5,260
|$31,515
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,054
|$11,966
|$10,760
|$13,104
|$11,701
|$63,585
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 TT
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi TT in Virginia is:not available
