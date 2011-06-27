Estimated values
2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,625
|$41,209
|$45,609
|Clean
|$36,947
|$40,456
|$44,759
|Average
|$35,591
|$38,951
|$43,058
|Rough
|$34,236
|$37,446
|$41,358
Estimated values
2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,159
|$38,508
|$42,620
|Clean
|$34,525
|$37,805
|$41,826
|Average
|$33,259
|$36,398
|$40,237
|Rough
|$31,992
|$34,992
|$38,648