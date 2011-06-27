  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 TT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,000
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Audi Design Selection Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
S Sport Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,000
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room36.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,000
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,000
18" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
19" 5-Arm-Star Design Forged Wheelsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Length164.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Rock Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Admiral Blue, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
