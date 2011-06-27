  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 TT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$46,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$46,400
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Audi Design Selection Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
S Sport Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$46,400
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$46,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,400
18" All-Season Tiresyes
19" 5-Arm-Star Design Forged Wheelsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length164.7 in.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$46,400
Exterior Colors
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rock Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Admiral Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,400
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles