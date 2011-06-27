  1. Home
Used 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2014 TT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
S Line Competition Packageyes
S Line Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/TT Logoyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and Audi Music Interfaceyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Baseball Optic Leather Packageyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
18" Five-Arm Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Audi Exclusive Carbon Packageyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.7 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Samoa Orange
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Madras Brown Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Titanium Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
