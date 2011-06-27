  1. Home
Used 2012 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2012 TT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,300
S Line Packageyes
Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,300
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and Audi Music Interfaceyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats/Trunk Lineryes
Baseball Optic Leather Packageyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and 6-Disc CD Changeryes
Color Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Black Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
18" Five-Arm Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
18" 10-Spoke Wheels w/Summer Performance Tiresyes
18" Seven-Arm Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.7 cu.ft.
Length164.5 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Exterior Colors
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather/alcantara
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Titanium Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,300
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
