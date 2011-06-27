  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2011 Audi TT
  5. Used 2011 Audi TT Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 TT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all TTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,395 - $14,990
Used TT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unique and Fun

marquesalan, 07/27/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great gas mileage for a roadster, fun to drive and a unique looking design make this car my favorite! The sound system is incredible.

Report Abuse

Big performance in compact package

Joel Liebowitz, 05/18/2016
2.0T Prem Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third TT and it is the best, Agile handling.Fast pickup.A lot of car in an iconic package.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

7 Years and I Still Get Excited To Drive my TT!

Mark Delgrosso, 05/25/2018
2.0T Prem Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The only downside to this car is having no back seat. It also does lack some of the high tech toys available on the sedan models but most people by a roadster for bare bones fun. There is nothing bare bones about this fun car! The quality and craftsmanship are top notch. They use real aluminum and metal inlays and not plastic painted silver. The handling is amazing with the Quattro (all-wheel) drive system. I have never driven a car that sticks so firmly to the road. I will never go back to rear wheel drive systems again It also has great gas mileage partially because it's a 4 cylinder but the turbo makes this car go from zero to 60 in less than 6 seconds. It definitely stands out from other cars on the road! A unique design, classic style and German engineering are all you need to get your heart rate going when you hit the gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all TTS for sale

Related Used 2011 Audi TT Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles