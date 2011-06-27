Used 2011 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews
Unique and Fun
Great gas mileage for a roadster, fun to drive and a unique looking design make this car my favorite! The sound system is incredible.
Big performance in compact package
This is my third TT and it is the best, Agile handling.Fast pickup.A lot of car in an iconic package.
- Performance
- Comfort
7 Years and I Still Get Excited To Drive my TT!
The only downside to this car is having no back seat. It also does lack some of the high tech toys available on the sedan models but most people by a roadster for bare bones fun. There is nothing bare bones about this fun car! The quality and craftsmanship are top notch. They use real aluminum and metal inlays and not plastic painted silver. The handling is amazing with the Quattro (all-wheel) drive system. I have never driven a car that sticks so firmly to the road. I will never go back to rear wheel drive systems again It also has great gas mileage partially because it's a 4 cylinder but the turbo makes this car go from zero to 60 in less than 6 seconds. It definitely stands out from other cars on the road! A unique design, classic style and German engineering are all you need to get your heart rate going when you hit the gas.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
