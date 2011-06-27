Used 2008 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2008 2.0 TT
Bought this car used with 40k miles on her already. Paid as much for it as I could have for a NEW fully equiped GTI which is a similar car since they share the same platform, engine and technology. After almost a year of ownership I don't regret buying the used TT over a new GTI. The exterior and interior styling combined with the lighter weight chasis makes the difference for me. The only penalty I feel is the cargo space but I have a second car for the days when I need it. Major big plus is that I average 400 miles to a tank and I'm not a light footed driver. I do about 50/50 city, highway driving and I love to get on the throttle as much as possible.
Everything I wanted and expected
I'm very happy with my decision to purchase this car. I've been looking at it since they came out and have just been waiting for the right price on a used one. The car is quick and handles great. It's very comfortable considering it's size. The interior is roomy for the front passengers. The back seats are fine for really small children for short durations. Bose sound system isn't horrible,but it could use more bottom end. The only thing my car didn't have was the nav. I mostly wanted it for the display and the SD card readers, but the 6 disc mp3 changer in the dash works well. It displays text unlike the ipod interface. Torque makes driving the manual easier in traffic.
The TT is a good car.
My previous cars were a 2005 Lotus Elise and a 2000 Boxster S before that. I need a 4 seater for my baby son and the TT was the only car that really interested me short of a 911. Comparatively, the TT is very capable in the real world. Its handling is decent, however the steering a bit light and there's too much understeer in the canyons. Acceleration is decent and brake is excellent. Storage is adequate. It's a good daily driver car. I did compare payment to a similar spec VW GTi (no interest in it but just doing due diligence) and the TT is about $125 more a month so it's not a bad deal.
Bullet Proof
Great performing car...8 years of driving pleasure....no major repairs .....acceleration and auto shifts are terrific....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Highly Recommended!
This is a nice little car. Convenient as the size allows easy parking everywhere. Gas mileage is acceptable, not as good as the 2.0 version. Interior is outstanding (enhanced leather interior), the rear seats work well with my 2 children (ages 9 and 6) for short rides. The suspension feels a little harsh (I don't have magnetic suspension), which might be a deal breaker for some. However, no car is perfect and this one is not the exception.
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2008 Audi TT Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner