Used 2008 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2008 2.0 TT yeedle , 03/23/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 40k miles on her already. Paid as much for it as I could have for a NEW fully equiped GTI which is a similar car since they share the same platform, engine and technology. After almost a year of ownership I don't regret buying the used TT over a new GTI. The exterior and interior styling combined with the lighter weight chasis makes the difference for me. The only penalty I feel is the cargo space but I have a second car for the days when I need it. Major big plus is that I average 400 miles to a tank and I'm not a light footed driver. I do about 50/50 city, highway driving and I love to get on the throttle as much as possible.

Everything I wanted and expected satisfied , 03/08/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I'm very happy with my decision to purchase this car. I've been looking at it since they came out and have just been waiting for the right price on a used one. The car is quick and handles great. It's very comfortable considering it's size. The interior is roomy for the front passengers. The back seats are fine for really small children for short durations. Bose sound system isn't horrible,but it could use more bottom end. The only thing my car didn't have was the nav. I mostly wanted it for the display and the SD card readers, but the 6 disc mp3 changer in the dash works well. It displays text unlike the ipod interface. Torque makes driving the manual easier in traffic.

The TT is a good car. Allan , 02/23/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My previous cars were a 2005 Lotus Elise and a 2000 Boxster S before that. I need a 4 seater for my baby son and the TT was the only car that really interested me short of a 911. Comparatively, the TT is very capable in the real world. Its handling is decent, however the steering a bit light and there's too much understeer in the canyons. Acceleration is decent and brake is excellent. Storage is adequate. It's a good daily driver car. I did compare payment to a similar spec VW GTi (no interest in it but just doing due diligence) and the TT is about $125 more a month so it's not a bad deal.

Bullet Proof Bruce , 08/09/2017 2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great performing car...8 years of driving pleasure....no major repairs .....acceleration and auto shifts are terrific.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value