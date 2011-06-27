  1. Home
Used 2006 Audi TT 225hp quattro Features & Specs

Overview
$40,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$40,190
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$40,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$40,190
Torque207 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$40,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$40,190
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$40,190
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$40,190
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$40,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$40,190
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
$40,190
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.4 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base95.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$40,190
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Dolomite Gray Pearl Effect
  • Imola Yellow
  • Papaya Orange
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Aviator Gray, leather
  • Vanilla, leather
  • Amber Red, premium leather
  • Amber Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
$40,190
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$40,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$40,190
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
