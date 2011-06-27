Used 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$42,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$42,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$42,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$42,900
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$42,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$42,900
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$42,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$42,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$42,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$42,900
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
$42,900
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.4 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height53 in.
Wheel base95.6 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$42,900
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect
  • Dolomite Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Imola Yellow
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Papaya Orange
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Aviator Gray
  • Blue
  • Vanilla
  • Amber Red
Tires & Wheels
$42,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/45R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$42,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$42,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
