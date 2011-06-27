Used 2004 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Disapointed with Audi TT hirams , 01/06/2014 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car 5 years ago in 2008 with only 28K miles and even though its fun to drive the repairs has been ridiculous. The factory warranty expires at 48K/4years. The car was 4yrs and 5 months when I bought it. At 32k the instrument cluster needed replacement at a cost of 1,250. At 40K the water pump needed to be replaced 1,850. At 45k the transmission needed to be replaced 5,200. At 56k the alternator, belt and tensor were replaced 1,650. At 72k the alternator was replaced again for 595. Audi should've replaced the the instrument cluster and the transmission because both failed before 50k but they washed their hands. After this experience I'll stay with BMW,never buy an Audi again. Report Abuse

Pick of the litter of the MK1 TT's Carl W. Krause , 11/25/2008 9 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my third TT of the MK1 series and is the best of the three in my opinion. The VR6 is a better engine than the 1.8 turbo. I have no timing belt woes to worry about, for example, because the cams are chain-driven.

A even more fun car with DSG and V6 agentt , 09/26/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What more I can say?! Fun to drive. V6 and DSG push the car to another level. Especially DSG, you have to try it to believe it. So quick and smooth. And the tuned sound from the exhuasts, it makes you feel like you are inside a F1. 4WD takes me anywhere I want to go even a trip to the nearest skiing resort in the winter. So versatile, I can put 2 golf bags at the back (both rear seats have to be folded down) without any problem. Put a car seat at the back(Yes, you can put a car seat at the back. My 2 year old daughter loves to ride in my red TT), it becomes my family sport wagon.

Audi TT 3.2L DSG is a different TT DrRob , 02/03/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My favorite car. Before this I owned the 1.8L Quattro TT coupe. The normally aspirated 6 cylinder with DSG gear box is a lot more sports car - it is what the TT should have been from the start. I never thought that I would like a sports car without a traditional stick, but Audi's DSG is great. The paddle shifters are great. My first TT had reliability issues, especially with the electrical system. Through 30 months, this one has been flawless needing only routine maintenance. Get special order outside mirrors to eliminate the TT blindspot. Change the oil often to prevent sludge.