Used 2004 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Disapointed with Audi TT
I bought this car 5 years ago in 2008 with only 28K miles and even though its fun to drive the repairs has been ridiculous. The factory warranty expires at 48K/4years. The car was 4yrs and 5 months when I bought it. At 32k the instrument cluster needed replacement at a cost of 1,250. At 40K the water pump needed to be replaced 1,850. At 45k the transmission needed to be replaced 5,200. At 56k the alternator, belt and tensor were replaced 1,650. At 72k the alternator was replaced again for 595. Audi should've replaced the the instrument cluster and the transmission because both failed before 50k but they washed their hands. After this experience I'll stay with BMW,never buy an Audi again.
Pick of the litter of the MK1 TT's
This is my third TT of the MK1 series and is the best of the three in my opinion. The VR6 is a better engine than the 1.8 turbo. I have no timing belt woes to worry about, for example, because the cams are chain-driven.
A even more fun car with DSG and V6
What more I can say?! Fun to drive. V6 and DSG push the car to another level. Especially DSG, you have to try it to believe it. So quick and smooth. And the tuned sound from the exhuasts, it makes you feel like you are inside a F1. 4WD takes me anywhere I want to go even a trip to the nearest skiing resort in the winter. So versatile, I can put 2 golf bags at the back (both rear seats have to be folded down) without any problem. Put a car seat at the back(Yes, you can put a car seat at the back. My 2 year old daughter loves to ride in my red TT), it becomes my family sport wagon.
Audi TT 3.2L DSG is a different TT
My favorite car. Before this I owned the 1.8L Quattro TT coupe. The normally aspirated 6 cylinder with DSG gear box is a lot more sports car - it is what the TT should have been from the start. I never thought that I would like a sports car without a traditional stick, but Audi's DSG is great. The paddle shifters are great. My first TT had reliability issues, especially with the electrical system. Through 30 months, this one has been flawless needing only routine maintenance. Get special order outside mirrors to eliminate the TT blindspot. Change the oil often to prevent sludge.
Awesome Car that needs very little
I have had my 3.2 TT DSG for about 6 months now. It is an excellent vehicle both in design and function. A thrill to drive everyday. Great handling characteristics with the quattro system. The DSG and the 3.2 coupled together works smoothly in conjunction with each other matching speed to the revs of the engine for no jerking motions as in a normal stick shift. Nothing like feeling the car might be out of position in the corner and knowing you need to give it more gas and not braking to pull thru it.
