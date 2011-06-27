Used 2004 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
42 reviews
A Joy Every Time I Get In It

faucj, 07/15/2013
Bought it secondhand, w/ low miles. Blast to drive! At 40K, no problems, but I have a reputable independent mechanic do preventative maintenance & proactively replaced the timing belt, etc. Very sport-oriented: firm ride, short gear throws, purpose-over-comfort cockpit, all fine - I wanted a sports car - but even for this driving enthusiast more than five hours in it is a little much. Top up, poor rear visibility - backing out of a parking space, especially with so many SUVs around, you can't see. Best to park backwards. Also, top-down requires a manually installed tonneau, which you have to keep with you, limiting trunk space. Research the forums - they're why I decided on the manual trans.

Art in Motion

Mystro, 04/20/2004
The Audi TT is a work of automotive art. Every piece and detail is well thought out and made of top material. In a world where most auto makers give the look of aluminum and leather. The Audi TT is the real deal. Nothing fake or cheap in this car, high-end all the way. This car is for people thats been around sportscars and have that "Been there, Done that" mentality with Porsche's, Vette's,etc.. Audi WILL impress you. Quality is in the details and the TT's beauty is more than skin deep.

My Audi is 12 Years Old !

singleindixie, 04/05/2013
180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car drives/looks brand new. I sure get respect when I drive anywhere. The people at Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola have treated me very well. My interior has the baseball optic which looks impressive. Turns on a dime, fast take-off and stop. It can be a little noisy, (road noise) but who cares, especially when the Bose is cranked up. Good car to purchase.

Audi quttaro roadster

James Vandervort, 10/01/2003
A sheer pleasure to drive every time I get behind the wheel. I also own a 2002 BMW 5 series that this Audi will run circles around.

eleven out of 10

willford, 12/23/2003
an auto where form and function meld into a marriage of art and performance. comparisons only yield in a clear confident choice of one.

