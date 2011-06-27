Used 2004 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews
A Joy Every Time I Get In It
Bought it secondhand, w/ low miles. Blast to drive! At 40K, no problems, but I have a reputable independent mechanic do preventative maintenance & proactively replaced the timing belt, etc. Very sport-oriented: firm ride, short gear throws, purpose-over-comfort cockpit, all fine - I wanted a sports car - but even for this driving enthusiast more than five hours in it is a little much. Top up, poor rear visibility - backing out of a parking space, especially with so many SUVs around, you can't see. Best to park backwards. Also, top-down requires a manually installed tonneau, which you have to keep with you, limiting trunk space. Research the forums - they're why I decided on the manual trans.
Art in Motion
The Audi TT is a work of automotive art. Every piece and detail is well thought out and made of top material. In a world where most auto makers give the look of aluminum and leather. The Audi TT is the real deal. Nothing fake or cheap in this car, high-end all the way. This car is for people thats been around sportscars and have that "Been there, Done that" mentality with Porsche's, Vette's,etc.. Audi WILL impress you. Quality is in the details and the TT's beauty is more than skin deep.
My Audi is 12 Years Old !
This car drives/looks brand new. I sure get respect when I drive anywhere. The people at Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola have treated me very well. My interior has the baseball optic which looks impressive. Turns on a dime, fast take-off and stop. It can be a little noisy, (road noise) but who cares, especially when the Bose is cranked up. Good car to purchase.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Audi quttaro roadster
A sheer pleasure to drive every time I get behind the wheel. I also own a 2002 BMW 5 series that this Audi will run circles around.
eleven out of 10
an auto where form and function meld into a marriage of art and performance. comparisons only yield in a clear confident choice of one.
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2004 Audi TT Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner