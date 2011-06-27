Used 2003 Audi TT 180hp Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room20.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.1 in.
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.2 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight2921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume64.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Gray Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant White
  • Lake Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Aviator Gray
  • Ocean Blue
  • Vanilla
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/55R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
