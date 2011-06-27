Used 2003 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fun to Drive, Expensive to Repair
Great little car that is unfortunately over-engineered and very difficult to repair. Even minor repairs may require partial disassembly. Labor charges are high, and since the parts usually must be ordered from Germany, their cost are also high. Expect to spend as much or more on repairs as you spend on the purchase price (for a used TT).
Believer
I am 2 years into my used TT. It is picture perfect and fun to drive. 33 MPG on the HW 29 in town and I have a heavy foot. Best snow car I have ever owned (lived in CO for 29 years). Would get an extended protection plan as repairs are pricey. I love my car and always get asked about it.
LOVE THE TT
This is the BEST sports car out there. I have done extensive research on cars and this car is by far the best for the money. I LOVE it!
Problems
Had it for 6 years and had nothing but problems- had to replace the battery 3 times. Had problems with both windows (replaced motors), Glove box broken (kept it shut not able to use $700 to replace) , had to replace the dashboard controls as the gas guage was giving false readings. Also, had to replace fron front rotors at 40K miles.Keyless entry had to be replaced as I think it ate up the battery.Replace various hoses etc at 60K miles.
I love this car!!
I just picked up my car yesterday, I LOVE it. I'm going to be 50 next year and I decided to trade in my 2002 Lexus ES 300 on something fun. Life is just too short! I'm very picky when it comes to quality. I don't see anything about the TT I don't like. I decided on the automatic, simply because the traffic is so bad around here, I didn't want to do a lot of shifting. Audi even makes it fun to drive an automatic!
