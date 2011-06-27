Used 2003 Audi TT Convertible Consumer Reviews
I love my roadster
I just bought mine used w/98,000 miles on it. Other than hitting a bear (yes, a bear) not more than 14 miles from home the day I purchased it, I have thoroughly loved my car. It's the perfect "Divorce Revenge"! My car handles beautifully. I trust it! Everything except the inside trunk release works. That's going to be fixed soon. I love the top down or up! It's so fancy, stylish & with the great gas mileage, I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work. I've always wanted a convertible & am not disappointed w/my choice. It's solid, very quiet & drop dead gorgeous. Love the turbo! My warranty is amazing too! The trunk space is very adequate. The seats are ultra comfy. I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work now!
Hot car
Purchased as 2nd owner from dealer. 35K on the clock in 7 years. Since it is almost new, I expect NO problems and haven't been disappointed [yet]. Powerful, fun to drive, great handling, eye-catching and real economy - 30 mpg, suburb stereo. This car has all the bells and whistles I'll ever need. Plan on keeping this car a long time only driven in summers. Will do maintenance as recommended by factory - my best attempt at forestalling potential problems.
It's a tough act to follow
Although the first few months of ownership were filled with computer related and dealer repair problems (almost 1 month to get is all working). It is tough to find a replacement vehicle, at this price, that offers the style and design features of the TT Roadster. The Baseball Optic leather seats with dark blue and blue canvas roof and brushed metal hardware are striking and hold up to wear well. They speak to the high standards of Audi's designers and engineers. The power train and exhaust have been reliable. There is more than enough hp/torque for an everyday vehicle and the all-wheel drive has served when needed. "Keyless" entry occasionally needs reprogramming it eats batteries.
Awesome Performance Lots of Fun
This car is pure fun! The acceleration is excellent-especially fun to feel it open up from second to third! Great handling in turns, smooth ride, low noise, great engineering. With the top down it is also impressive - unlike some convertibles this car is engineered with passenger comfort in mind with the top down. The balance of air flow is perfect to keep passengers comfortable in higher heat or in cooler weather. Good sound system - but probably the only thing I would upgrade. Seats are extremely comfortable and the visibility is very good for a convertible. The interior trim is awesome. Very sleek, fun vehicle. I have enjoyed every moment!
Awsome
Those who say the TT isnt a performer..it depends on the driver. Motor Trend even said its almost up to Boxster S on back roads. If u want something fast in a straight line get a Camero SS. I've raced Boxsters and smoked them on back roads. Also you can do so much with the 1.8 litre engine, eventually getting it well past 300 hp. You dont need anything faster..trust me.
