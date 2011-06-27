  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2002 Audi TT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Audi TT 225hp ALMS Edition quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2002 TT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,600
See TT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Torque207 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,600
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,600
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room20.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume64.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.6 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Exterior Colors
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Red Silk Nappa Leather
  • Silver Silk Nappa Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,600
225/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,600
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See TT Inventory

Related Used 2002 Audi TT 225hp ALMS Edition quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles