Used 2002 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Look at everyone stare as you go by Will , 07/27/2010 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Car is one of a kind without a doubt, great engine (had water pump replaced with metal impellar version for reliability, ecu raflashed, new dv, and p-flo intake. It is now where it needs to be for being a sports car with more turbo kick and less restriction on the engine. Great to drive anywhere anytime, handles unbelievably well on all roads. Only minor problems have occurred but nothing that cant be fixed by joining a forum online and a little bit of mechanical common sense. I highly recommend purchasing used, with the 225 engine with a 6 speed, its all fun when you want it and feels great driving through town watching everyone's jaw drop at the styling and sound. Report Abuse

Want a sports car? Go buy a greyhound. TTer , 11/25/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful TT coupe is without a doubt the best car I have owned. Beware, this is not a sports car. The engine lacks power and needs a re-map for true performance, and the handling in corners while better than most typical US cars and SUVs is terrible in standard trim with excessive understeer and roll. Having said that it is fast enough to eat most other traffic for breakfast and great fun on rural roads - especially if there are no proper corners. Fuel economy is pretty special considering the performance and the design is iconic and fast becoming a classic. If you can live with the unreliability and couldn't care less customer service from Audi, you should buy one. Report Abuse

An old guy with a fun car! Gerald , 01/01/2018 225hp ALMS Edition quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It took me over 3 years to find this car. I flew to different parts of the country, including Florida to Arizona, to satisfy my wants. I know when you purchase an older used car there will be needs and always expect them. Needless to say an Audi dealership inspected the car and helped me understand future needs. Tires, brakes and rotors, timing belt, water pump have been major improvements as of this date. All expected! Just love this car and my preferred mode of travel for short distances. It is a third car in a two driver family and my other cars are a Mercedes and BMW. These used for long distance driving. I'm 6' tall and weigh 200 lbs. More than adequate room and comfort. My age makes it a bit difficult getting out. Again, a most enjoyable ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't buy a TT C dub , 07/14/2008 7 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my dream car used 2 years ago. Since then it has had one problem after another. The timing belt breaks prematurely with these cars and Audi USA knows this and does nothing about it. Instrument cluster fails, fuel cell broken 3x, automatic window motor goes out. If you get a flat tire you have to buy a whole set of new tires because they have to have the same tread wear as it is AWD. And even the most minor thing to fix is very expensive I had a blast driving it when it wasnt broken, but it seems to be breaking more and more and the car is only 6 yrs old. Don't buy this car no matter how "pretty" it is. Report Abuse