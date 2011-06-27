Used 2002 Audi TT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Look at everyone stare as you go by
Car is one of a kind without a doubt, great engine (had water pump replaced with metal impellar version for reliability, ecu raflashed, new dv, and p-flo intake. It is now where it needs to be for being a sports car with more turbo kick and less restriction on the engine. Great to drive anywhere anytime, handles unbelievably well on all roads. Only minor problems have occurred but nothing that cant be fixed by joining a forum online and a little bit of mechanical common sense. I highly recommend purchasing used, with the 225 engine with a 6 speed, its all fun when you want it and feels great driving through town watching everyone's jaw drop at the styling and sound.
Want a sports car? Go buy a greyhound.
TT coupe is without a doubt the best car I have owned. Beware, this is not a sports car. The engine lacks power and needs a re-map for true performance, and the handling in corners while better than most typical US cars and SUVs is terrible in standard trim with excessive understeer and roll. Having said that it is fast enough to eat most other traffic for breakfast and great fun on rural roads - especially if there are no proper corners. Fuel economy is pretty special considering the performance and the design is iconic and fast becoming a classic. If you can live with the unreliability and couldn't care less customer service from Audi, you should buy one.
An old guy with a fun car!
It took me over 3 years to find this car. I flew to different parts of the country, including Florida to Arizona, to satisfy my wants. I know when you purchase an older used car there will be needs and always expect them. Needless to say an Audi dealership inspected the car and helped me understand future needs. Tires, brakes and rotors, timing belt, water pump have been major improvements as of this date. All expected! Just love this car and my preferred mode of travel for short distances. It is a third car in a two driver family and my other cars are a Mercedes and BMW. These used for long distance driving. I'm 6' tall and weigh 200 lbs. More than adequate room and comfort. My age makes it a bit difficult getting out. Again, a most enjoyable ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't buy a TT
I bought my dream car used 2 years ago. Since then it has had one problem after another. The timing belt breaks prematurely with these cars and Audi USA knows this and does nothing about it. Instrument cluster fails, fuel cell broken 3x, automatic window motor goes out. If you get a flat tire you have to buy a whole set of new tires because they have to have the same tread wear as it is AWD. And even the most minor thing to fix is very expensive I had a blast driving it when it wasnt broken, but it seems to be breaking more and more and the car is only 6 yrs old. Don't buy this car no matter how "pretty" it is.
225QC
What a great car. People underestimate the performance of the TT, but it is a performer. 225hp from a 1.8 liter; that's just amazing. You also get world class interior and exterior that doesn't look like anything else.
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2002 Audi TT Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner