Used 2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro Features & Specs

Overview
$36,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$36,100
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$36,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$36,100
Torque207 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$36,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$36,100
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$36,100
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$36,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$36,100
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$36,100
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$36,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room20.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.1 in.
Measurements
$36,100
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height53 in.
Wheel base95.6 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
$36,100
Exterior Colors
  • Lake Silver Metallic
  • Raven Black Pearl Effect
  • Denim Blue Pearl Effect
  • Desert Green Pearl Effect
  • Amulet Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Aviator Gray Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Denim Blue
  • Ebony
  • Aviator Gray
Tires & Wheels
$36,100
225/45R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$36,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$36,100
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
